Analyst warns of ‘bumpy ride’ ahead in gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a recent decline in gas prices nationally, one analyst warns the trend could reverse in the coming days.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas fell just 0.7 cents in the last week to $3.67. That’s 15.2 cents less than motorists paid a month ago but $1.02 more than a year ago.

The national average fell 3.8 cents a gallon in the past week to $4.06.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com. “However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues.”

He said a barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week as the European Union considers harsher sanctions on Russia.

“This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented,” De Haan warned.

He added the road ahead “remains murky” with many possible outcomes.

“Motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride,” he concluded.

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.