Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. (WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber.

The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream Wednesday. This was just one of multiple incidents in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, they were able to identify him through CCTV footage and his YouTube videos.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whipped cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.

As of Monday morning, Moore-Gerald has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
‘I will win’: Eric Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings