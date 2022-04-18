Staying Cool Through Wednesdsay

After waking up to 30s and 40s, highs get back into the 60s later this afternoon. Winds switch to the south helping boost temperatures to where they were Monday despite the colder start. A few high clouds may drift in before sunset. Another chilly night is expected as temperatures fall into the mid-40s with more clouds moving in. Wednesday may start off wet with more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Higher rainfall amounts should stay spotty instead of widespread similar to Sunday, but it’s been so wet that any more rain is going to keep things wet. A warm front lifts through kicking highs into the 70s Thursday with a few more storms possible. Temperatures rise into the 80s as we head into the weekend. We should stay dry until late Sunday into Monday so enjoy the nice weekend! Cool air remains possible for the end of the month, but we should be finished with frost and freezes.

