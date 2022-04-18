Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Staying Cool Through Wednesdsay

April 19th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After waking up to 30s and 40s, highs get back into the 60s later this afternoon. Winds switch to the south helping boost temperatures to where they were Monday despite the colder start. A few high clouds may drift in before sunset. Another chilly night is expected as temperatures fall into the mid-40s with more clouds moving in. Wednesday may start off wet with more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Higher rainfall amounts should stay spotty instead of widespread similar to Sunday, but it’s been so wet that any more rain is going to keep things wet. A warm front lifts through kicking highs into the 70s Thursday with a few more storms possible. Temperatures rise into the 80s as we head into the weekend. We should stay dry until late Sunday into Monday so enjoy the nice weekend! Cool air remains possible for the end of the month, but we should be finished with frost and freezes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Police investigate shooting
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

Latest News

Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (4/18/2022)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (4/18/2022)
Damage from the April 15 severe thunderstorm.
Tips to stay safe during severe weather
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (4/18)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (4/18)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast