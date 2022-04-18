Energy Alert
Former A-State, Lyon football stars shine in week one of USFL

Inaugural USFL game 2022
Inaugural USFL game 2022(WBRC)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Week one of the USFL just wrapped up and several familiar faces had big moments in three of the four games this week.

WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 5 receptions, 100 yards, TD

  • Satterfield did it all for the New Jersey Generals, scoring the first touchdown in the inaugural season of the USFL. He snagged five catches, topping the century mark with 100 yards, including a long of 49.

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 3 tackles, 1 sack

  • Odom recorded a game-saving sack with 46 seconds to play in the game.

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 7 tackles

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 1 reception, 10 yards

