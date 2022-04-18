Former Oregon State WR Champ Flemings commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to delve into the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves.

Former Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings announced Sunday that he committed to Arkansas State. The Pasadena, California native entered the portal in January, he has one season of eligibility.

Flemings played 42 games in 4 seasons for the Beavers, earning All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention in 2020. He has 61 career receptions for 902 yards and 4 TD. Flemings is a threat in special teams, returning 82 kickoffs for 1,823 yards. He was the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week on November 23rd, 2020. Flemings had 125 kickoff return yards vs. Washington.

It continues a trend of former Power 5 players transferring to the Red Wolves. Natural State natives Ja’Quez Cross and Blayne Toll joined the pack before spring practice.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- DL Terry Hampton

- DL Vidal Scott

