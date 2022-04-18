Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Oregon State WR Champ Flemings commits to Arkansas State

Former Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings committed to Arkansas State on Sunday.
Former Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings committed to Arkansas State on Sunday.(Source: Oregon State Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to delve into the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves.

Former Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemings announced Sunday that he committed to Arkansas State. The Pasadena, California native entered the portal in January, he has one season of eligibility.

Flemings played 42 games in 4 seasons for the Beavers, earning All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention in 2020. He has 61 career receptions for 902 yards and 4 TD. Flemings is a threat in special teams, returning 82 kickoffs for 1,823 yards. He was the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week on November 23rd, 2020. Flemings had 125 kickoff return yards vs. Washington.

It continues a trend of former Power 5 players transferring to the Red Wolves. Natural State natives Ja’Quez Cross and Blayne Toll joined the pack before spring practice.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- DL Terry Hampton

- DL Vidal Scott

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

Latest News

Inaugural USFL game 2022
Former A-State, Lyon football stars shine in week one of USFL
The sophomore has earned a spot back in Little Rock's rotation following Friday's outing...
Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley earns spot back in Little Rock starting rotation
The sophomore has only allowed one run in his last three outings
Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley earns spot back in Little Rock starting rotation
Leon Jones tries to prevent Reagan Ealy from crossing the goal line in Saturday's scrimmage.
A-State football wraps up spring scrimmage, spring game kickoff announced