Gas station robbed, police searching for suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a man suspected of robbing a Jonesboro gas station at gunpoint.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jimmie McDuffy is suspected in the April 14 aggravated robbery of the Exxon station at 1325 S. Caraway.

According to the incident report, the suspect entered the convenience store just after midnight, pointed a gun at the cashier, and demanded money.

After getting $535 in cash, the suspect ran out of the store, westbound on Nettleton.

The initial incident report described the suspect’s vehicle as a maroon 2004 Chevy Malibu, four-door hardtop.

Anyone with information on this robbery or McDuffy’s whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-5657.

