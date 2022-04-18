Man accused of child rape

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest a man for raping a child.

Douglas Puckett, 62, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond following his arrest on Thursday, April 14.

In late February, the Paragould Police Department received a report regarding the rape.

According to the court documents, the victim told investigators that Puckett performed sexual acts on them “that would constitute rape by statute.”

“During the investigation, other witnesses were interviewed that stated Puckett had performed the same type of sexual acts on them when they were children,” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the case, Judge Daniel Stidham issued a warrant on April 13 for Puckett’s arrest.

