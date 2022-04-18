Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of child rape

Douglas Puckett, 62, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a...
Douglas Puckett, 62, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond following his arrest on Thursday, April 14, on one count of rape.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest a man for raping a child.

Douglas Puckett, 62, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond following his arrest on Thursday, April 14.

In late February, the Paragould Police Department received a report regarding the rape.

According to the court documents, the victim told investigators that Puckett performed sexual acts on them “that would constitute rape by statute.”

“During the investigation, other witnesses were interviewed that stated Puckett had performed the same type of sexual acts on them when they were children,” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the case, Judge Daniel Stidham issued a warrant on April 13 for Puckett’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
‘I will win’: Eric Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
According to the incident report, the suspect entered the convenience store just after...
Gas station robbed, police searching for suspect
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms