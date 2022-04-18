Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this Spring after recent bobcat sightings across the Ozarks.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about wildlife dangers this Spring after recent bobcat sightings across the Ozarks.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says bobcats are skittish animals, so it’s rare even to see them. However, wildlife is more active this time of year as they seek food and places to stay.

Skalicky says the main issue with wildlife when it comes into contact with people is our pets. Many smaller animals such as cats or dogs may be considered prey. When you take your pet to the bathroom outside, make sure you watch it. He says another mistake people make is giving wildlife animals a reason to stick around. Eliminating accessible sources of food, whether it’s dog food left out or food in your trash cans outside, can be helpful. Conservation leaders say if you do see wildlife near your home, it’s okay to scare it away.

“If you happen to have a garden hose hooked up, spray it with a garden hose,” said Skalicky. “Make loud noises, do whatever you can to scare those animals away. Remember, they are wild animals, and they’re not supposed to be hanging around.”

Officials say if you make it clear they’re not welcome and still won’t leave, you can call the conservation department at 417-895-6880. Wildlife Damage Control Biologist can give you advice over the phone and visit your property to remove the animal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

Latest News

Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
‘I will win’: Eric Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race
According to the incident report, the suspect entered the convenience store just after...
Gas station robbed, police searching for suspect
Douglas Puckett, 62, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a...
Man accused of child rape