SEMO Food Bank receives grant to continue healthy food program for veterans

The $46,500 grant is through the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A grant will help the Southeast Missouri Food Bank continue its Veterans Health Food Surplus Program.

The $46,500 grant is through the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.

According to a news release from SEMO Food Bank, it began providing boxes of health food to veterans in 2019 through a partnership with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

They said the program expanded in 2021, serving 75 veterans each month. Eighty-eight percent of the 58 veterans in the program who completed both a pre- and post-survey reported improved health with access to the healthier foods.

The food bank said the money from DAV Charitable Trust will help the program continue.

“We know that access to healthier foods is important to overall health,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the food bank. “Our veterans have already sacrificed so much. We hope that providing this nutritious food will help improve their well-being.”

The boxes are distributed through the VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, with veterans receiving 35 to 40 pounds of food, including lean protein and fresh fruit and vegetables, each month.

The Veterans Healthy Food Surplus is part of the Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program at the Pershing VA Medical Center.

