Some raise questions about the Confederate monument on Boone County, Ark. Courthouse lawn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials at the Boone County Courthouse have been fielding questions about the Confederate Monument located on the historic lawn.

The monument has been in place since the mid-1980′s to commemorate local civil war history and fallen Confederate soldiers. Sons of Confederate Veterans, a local Southern heritage group, cares for the monument. It also includes an alternative Confederate flag historically raised in Confederacy government buildings.

“Well, we are not a hate group, and we are not associated with any other organizations,” said Everett Burr, a group member. “We’re not political or a section. We have members from California to New York, black and white of any race.”

We reached out to the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations to explain its view on the monument. It turns out the two parties frequently work together.

“The Sons of Confederate Veterans and the task force have worked really closely with them to understand our history, the history of the community, and how to represent history appropriately,” said Patty Methvin, with the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations. “We’ve continued to progress, and the diversity in our numbers has also grown. We just want to continue to educate and to understand people from all walks of life.”

“We get along really well with the race relationship group,” said Burr, who says they assisted the task force in several community events to make their stance known by the public.

Both groups say respecting history is just as important as learning from it.

“What’s the story? You do the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome,” said Methvin. “So we want to learn from the mistakes of the past, we also want to honor the people of the past, but also grow from that. And we want to be very respectful of everyone in our community and be seen as that warm, welcoming community that we are.”

Boone County officials provided a statement regarding the monument:

“We must learn from our history, or else we are bound to repeat it. If we want to continue to improve race relations, we must be diligent in seeking understanding and respect for each race, their differences, and their history.”

