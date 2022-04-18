Tips to stay safe during severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is no stranger to severe weather, and the stormy season is not over yet. Before the next storm system moves through, it’s vital to know how best to stay safe.

However, depending on the situation, safety plans could be drastically different.

Craighead County Emergency Management Director Anthony Coy provided several tips for staying safe in various situations.

“Everyone approaches severe weather differently. In our part of the world, especially with the spring we’ve had and the past two years, people have storm anxiety right now. That’s a real thing. You’re the only one who can take the first step in making sure you’re prepared,” Coy said.

According to him, if you find yourself indoors during severe weather:

Go to the lowest floor possible

Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as you can

Avoid areas where items could fall on you

Cover your head

If you live in an upstairs apartment, see if you can shelter with a downstairs neighbor. If that’s not an option, go to the innermost room of the apartment and follow the other steps above. If the apartment building has an internal stairwell, that may be the best option.

If you’re out on the road during severe weather:

NEVER pull over on the side of the road, as you then pose a risk to other drivers

NEVER park under an overpass

Instead, find a parking lot or similar open area to stop

In an emergency situation, exit your vehicle, find the lowest ground possible, and lay flat while covering your head until the storm passes

Perhaps most importantly, never leave your home to shoot photos or videos of the storms. Instead, spend that time assessing the best way to stay safe in your particular situation.

Ultimately, it’s up to every individual to come up with the best strategy and execute it before it’s too late.

