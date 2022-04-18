Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tips to stay safe during severe weather

Being weather aware includes having plans for various situations
Damage from the April 15 severe thunderstorm.
Damage from the April 15 severe thunderstorm.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is no stranger to severe weather, and the stormy season is not over yet. Before the next storm system moves through, it’s vital to know how best to stay safe.

However, depending on the situation, safety plans could be drastically different.

Craighead County Emergency Management Director Anthony Coy provided several tips for staying safe in various situations.

“Everyone approaches severe weather differently. In our part of the world, especially with the spring we’ve had and the past two years, people have storm anxiety right now. That’s a real thing. You’re the only one who can take the first step in making sure you’re prepared,” Coy said.

According to him, if you find yourself indoors during severe weather:

  • Go to the lowest floor possible
  • Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as you can
  • Avoid areas where items could fall on you
  • Cover your head

If you live in an upstairs apartment, see if you can shelter with a downstairs neighbor. If that’s not an option, go to the innermost room of the apartment and follow the other steps above. If the apartment building has an internal stairwell, that may be the best option.

If you’re out on the road during severe weather:

  • NEVER pull over on the side of the road, as you then pose a risk to other drivers
  • NEVER park under an overpass
  • Instead, find a parking lot or similar open area to stop
  • In an emergency situation, exit your vehicle, find the lowest ground possible, and lay flat while covering your head until the storm passes

Perhaps most importantly, never leave your home to shoot photos or videos of the storms. Instead, spend that time assessing the best way to stay safe in your particular situation.

Ultimately, it’s up to every individual to come up with the best strategy and execute it before it’s too late.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (4/18)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (4/18)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms