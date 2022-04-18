Energy Alert
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms

An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more tornado tracks have been confirmed from storms Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said Sunday an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 85 MPH moved through the Mississippi and Dunklin Counties near Hornersville.

The tornado began south of West County Road 70. It rolled farm equipment and damaged a mobile home as it crossed into Dunklin County.

Survey crews also determined there was an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 MPH in Dixie.

That tornado started southeast of Brookland and damaged several structures and uprooted trees, before ending near County Road 999.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the storms.

A third tornado in the Wednesday storms was reported Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

