Woman succumbs to crash injuries

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman involved in a crash earlier this month has died.

Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center.

Arkansas State Police said in an updated crash report that Poole suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 3:21 p.m. April 8 in the 4800-block of Highway 69 in Independence County.

Poole’s northbound 2006 GMC Envoy was stopped on the highway attempting to turn left onto North Central Avenue.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Poole failed to yield to a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado that struck her SUV.

ASP did not identify the other driver but said they did not suffer any injuries.

Poole was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

