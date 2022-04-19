Energy Alert
A-State launches search for new chancellor

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost after three weeks after his resignation, the search officially started for the next chancellor that will replace current chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse.

According to a news release on Tuesday, a Chancellor Search Advisory Committee has also been appointed to help with the search.

System President and Committee Chair Dr. Chuck Welch said applications for the position will be reviewed starting late May, with on-campus interviews expected in June. The campus community will also be provided with a tool to give their feedback on the candidates.

“This committee will assist me in the search for our next chancellor,” Welch said. “The committee is composed of faculty, staff, students, and alumni/community representatives.  It is my hope that this committee will provide a broad base of perspective and input during our search process.”

The committee’s duties will include screening all applications, selecting candidates for preliminary and on-campus interviews, and providing their final recommendations to Welch, the news release stated.

For a list of the committee members, click here.

Damphousse’s last day will be June 30, 2022.

