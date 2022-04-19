Airport looking toward upgrades

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost two years after a tornado caused major damage in Jonesboro, the Municipal Airport is close to rebuilding and then some.

Bob Gibson, the president of the airport board, said his goal is to expand and put Jonesboro on the map.

“We need to improve our runways to carry heavier airplanes,” he said. “We want to make it so a 737 can land here as part of our growth.”

Gibson said they are one more hangar away from being back to where they were before the tornado, but he added they do not plan on stopping there.

“We are going to get a couple of hangers down the road as part of the expansion,” Gibson said. “Jonesboro needs and deserves a terminal building for individuals to fly into, fly out of.”

Officials are hoping to receive multiple grants to fund the projects, with the goal to start construction very soon.

