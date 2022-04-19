Energy Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen feared kidnapped

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teen believed to have been kidnapped.

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, April 18.

According to Tuesday’s news release, she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles parked a block away when an unknown white female asked if she could use Case’s phone.

The woman claimed she was “lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.”

The woman then said she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to move closer to her car.

While this was going on, ASP said Case’s friend went to get her car parked at a nearby parking garage.

When the friend returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact Case by phone, ASP said her mother finally got through to her.

According to the news release, Case told her mother “everything is fine,” when a man got on the phone and demanded “$10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.”

The phone line then went dead and no one has heard from Case since.

Police pinged her cellphone which was last reported headed south on U.S. Highway 7, south of Hot Springs.

Case was wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour Some Sugar on Me” logo, legging-style pants, and white tennis shoes.

She is described as being 5′6″, weighing 115 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Sgt. Scott Lampinen with the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711.

