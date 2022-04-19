Energy Alert
April 19: What you need to know

Shooting on French Street Monday in Jonesboro
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After waking up to 30s and 40s, highs get back into the 60s later this afternoon. Winds switch to the south helping boost temperatures to where they were Monday despite the colder start.

A few high clouds may drift in before sunset. Another chilly night is expected as temperatures fall into the mid-40s with more clouds moving in.

Wednesday may start off wet with more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Higher rainfall amounts should stay spotty instead of widespread similar to Sunday, but it’s been so wet that any more rain is going to keep things wet.

A warm front lifts through kicking highs into the 70s Thursday with a few more storms possible. Temperatures rise into the 80s as we head into the weekend.

We should stay dry until late Sunday into Monday so enjoy the nice weekend! Cool air remains possible for the end of the month, but we should be finished with frost and freezes.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at a home on French Street. We’ll have a live update.

The National Weather Service investigating possible false tornado reports.

Organization trying to honor military veterans every day.

First Marshallese citizen becomes police officer with Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

