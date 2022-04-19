Arkansas State baseball has midweek series at #2 Arkansas

Arkansas State (7-24) at #2 Arkansas (28-7) - April 19-20, 2022 - 6:30 PM (Tuesday)/4 PM (Wednesday)

Location: Fayetteville, Ark. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium TV: SEC Network+

PxP: Brett Dolan Analyst: Troy Eklund

Arkansas State concludes its Natural State road swing with a two-game midweek series at consensus top-10 foe Arkansas. Both games will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM). There, you may listen to the recently-victorious “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz.

ABOUT THE RAZORBACKS

▶ Arkansas enters this week’s midweek series with a 28-7 overall mark (11-4 SEC) after sweeping 15th-ranked

LSU this past weekend in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 23-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season and

have won five consecutive games. This week’s rankings saw them ranked as high as second nationally.

▶ The Razorbacks are one of the nation’s top fielding teams, ranking third with an SEC-best .986 fielding

percentage.

▶ Arkansas is hitting .283 on the year as a team, which is 11th in the SEC, but has drawn 188 total walks so

far (2nd SEC/20th NCAA). Michael Turner owns a team-best .344 average and is slugging .560 with five

homers, 10 doubles and 32 RBI. Cayden Wallace has tallied a team-leading 45 hits and team-best 34 RBI

while Braydon Webb has belted nine long balls. Preseason All-American infielder Robert Moore slashes

.238/.434/.400 with 11 doubles.

▶ On the mound, the Razorbacks boast a team ERA of 3.42, which is third-best in the SEC and 11th nationally,

while allowing 7.19 hits per 9 innings (3rd SEC/8th NCAA). Tuesday’s starting pitcher, Kole Ramage, is

second on the team in saves (3) and is making his second start of the season.

▶ Both teams share similar results against common opponents this season… The Razorbacks opened the

season by taking two of three against Illinois State, with the Red Wolves taking 2 of 3 from the Redbirds a

few weeks later. Both teams are also undefeated on the year against both Central Arkansas and Little Rock.

TEAM NOTES

LAST TIME OUT

▶ Arkansas State claimed the weekend series on Friday at Little Rock, defeating the Trojans 7-6 after Jaylon

Deshazier scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth. A-State weathered a late gametying push by the Trojans for the second day in a row, but Tyler Jeans finished the game for the second day

in a row to seal the series victory.

▶ The Red Wolves took an early 5-0 lead with five runs in the second inning and led 6-3 before the Trojans

scored three unanswered to tie it. Both Ben Klutts and Jared Toler homered, while Toler, Deshazier and

Garrett Olson all registered multiple hits.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.