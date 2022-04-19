Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship

Posting its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International.

A-State totaled 900 (+36) for the tournament to finish third, five strokes shy of champion Georgia Southern (895) and one short of second place Coastal Carolina (899). The Red Wolves turned in a 13-over par 301 in the final round, the second-lowest total on the course Tuesday. Placing third as a team, A-State finishes inside the top three at a Sun Belt Conference Championship for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2000-01.

Earning All-Tournament Team honors, Olivia Schmidt was the top finisher for A-State as she tied for fourth with a total of 222 (+6). Schmidt turned in a 2-over par 74 in the final round to close out the top five finish, her sixth in 11 events this season. Placing tied for fourth, Schmidt finished top 10 at the SBC Championship for the second time. Schmidt has a 72.21 stroke average following the championship, the second-lowest single-season average in program history, just behind her program best 72.03 last season.

Elise Schultz carded a final round 3-over par 75 to join Schmidt inside the top 10. Schultz tied for seventh in the final standings with a total of 224 (+8). Casey Sommer turned in the low round of the day among A-State players with a 1-over par 73 and finished up the championship with a total of 227 (+9) to tie for 18th. Charlotte Menager (74-77-79) tied for 31st and Kayla Burke (80-77-86) tied for 50th.

Schmidt and Schultz head to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for the 7th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship April 20-24 at Grand Reserve Golf Course. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

2022 Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship

Final Results

3 Arkansas State 297-302-301=900 (+36)

T4 Olivia Schmidt 73-75-74=222 (+6)

T7 Elise Schultz 76-73-75=223 (+7)

T18 Casey Sommer 74-80-73=227 (+11)

T31 Charlotte Menager 74-77-79=230 (+14)

T50 Kayla Burke 80-77-86=243 (T50)

2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship All-Tournament Team Sarunchana Rattanasin, Georgia Southern

Heidrun Hlynsdottir, UTA

Mia Kness, Georgia Southern

Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State

Sophia Carlsen, Coastal Carolina

Tiffany Arafi, Coastal Carolina

