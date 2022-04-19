Broadband report details gaps in state service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As the natural state strives to improve its access to quality internet, new numbers are detailing what needs to be done to accomplish that goal.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson released key findings and recommendations in the state’s broadband report from consultant, Broadband Development Group.

According to a news release, the group conducted a six-month study to address the digital divide and inequitable availability of broadband service across Arkansas.

Their findings showed Arkansas currently has 210,000 underserved households, with 100,000 of those being covered by the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grant.

The news release stated because of the federal rules associated with the RDOF grant, Arkansas cannot fund grants to these areas, but they can still address the gap with the remaining 110,000 households.

“We’ve already made significant progress with an aggressive approach to getting broadband deployed to rural areas of Arkansas,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “I look forward to expedited progress as we put into operation the recommendations and continue our partnership.”

The state anticipates future funding for broadband through the Coronavirus Capital Project Fund, Infrastructure Investment, and Jobs Act, and a second installment of Arkansas Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds this summer, according to the news release.

The State Broadband office, created by Gov. Hutchinson in July 2019, has awarded $386 million in grants through the Arkansas Rural Connect grant program.

“The broadband report recognizes the significant work we’ve done, and groundwork laid with the Arkansas Rural Connect grant program established by Gov. Hutchinson in 2019,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “We now have a roadmap and a detailed plan to fill the remaining gaps of the underserved areas of our state. We look forward to continuing to partner with Internet Service Providers, electric cooperatives, the legislature, and other key stakeholders, taking recommendations from this plan and updating the broadband rules.”

The Arkansas Department of Commerce plans to meet with stakeholders in May to discuss the report and seek community feedback.

