Driver killed in head-on crash

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning, April 18.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning, April 18.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 155, approximately 1 mile south of Caruthersville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Derek Waddell, 31 of Paragould, Arkansas, was traveling north when his car crossed the median and hit an SUV head-on.

Waddell was transported to a Dyersburg, Tennessee hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Courtney E. Lemons of Atoka, Tenn., was treated for minor injuries at a Dyersburg hospital.

MSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts and both vehicle were totaled.

