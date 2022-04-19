Energy Alert
Grizzlies gear up for Game 2 of NBA Playoffs at FedExForum

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies are facing the Timberwolves for Game 2 Tuesday night at the FedExForum.

Despite a loss during the opening playoff game, fans have high hopes that the team will bounce back.

In just a matter of hours, fans will be decked out in their Beale Street Blue to support the Grizzlies.

While fans would’ve loved to see a win for the first game that’s not stopping the excitement. The Timberwolves took the win during Game 1, 130 to 117.

With another home game Tuesday, fans we spoke to after Saturday’s game say they think the Grizz’s loss over the weekend is just a slow start.

We caught up with some of the players ahead of Game 2 and here’s what they had to say.

“I know Jeran doesn’t lack confidence,” said Ja Morant. “Right after that game, he texted, ‘I got You. it’s my fault. I’ve got to get him the ball in position to do things on the floor.’”

”It doesn’t mean anything if we lose and give up 130,” said Jeran Jackson. “We gotta lower that total score down. Do better.”

Fans we spoke with after Game 1 also say it had a lot of tough calls.

The pregame celebrations for the Grizzlies will continue Tuesday two hours before game time right at the FedExForum Plaza with live music, face painters and more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

