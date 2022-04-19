Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting father during argument

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, AR. (KAIT) - A Steele, Missouri man was arrested on Easter weekend after Blytheville police said he had shot his father.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at North Second Street, where they found Roy Vanvickle Sr., 46, of Blytheville, had been shot.

Vanvickle Sr. told officers Roy Vanvickle Jr., 26, of Steele, Mo., had been drinking and they got into an argument when Vanvickle Jr. shot him.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said Vanvickle Sr. was in critical condition and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A few hours later, Vanvickle Jr. was taken into custody in Caruthersville after being involved in a shooting in Hayti, according to the news release.

Vanvickle Jr. is currently being held in Missouri while awaiting extradition back to Arkansas to face a first-degree battery charge.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
Northeast Arkansas residents survey storm damage
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped...
Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road
Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries

Latest News

According to a news release, the group conducted a six-month study to address the digital...
Broadband report details gaps in state service
Marion native committed to Arkansas State basketball last week
Red Wolves Raw: Marion native Detrick Reeves Jr. on committing to A-State hoops
Families Inc. in Trumann offers families a place to go if they have a child who is struggling.
Battling mental illnesses in children
Antique store to close soon
Antique store to close soon