NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/18/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Monday was headlined by a 2A-3 softball showdown. 20-1 East Poinsett County hosted 14-1 Rector.

East Poinsett County 3, Rector 1 (Softball)

Valley View 5, Heber Springs 1 (Girls Soccer)

Brookland 3, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)

Riverside 7, Tuckerman 5 (Baseball)

Buffalo Island Central 4, St. Joseph 0 (Boys Soccer)

Melbourne 14, Midland 0 (Baseball)

Melbourne 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Rivercrest 13, Corning 9 (Baseball)

Viola 7, Concord 2 (Baseball)

Izard County 8, Calico Rock 6 (Softball)

Cedar Ridge 8, Salem 0 (Softball)

Midland 10, White County Central 0 (Softball)

Pangburn 22, Riverview 0 (Softball)

