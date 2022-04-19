NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/18/22)
Monday was headlined by a 2A-3 softball showdown. 20-1 East Poinsett County hosted 14-1 Rector.
East Poinsett County 3, Rector 1 (Softball)
Valley View 5, Heber Springs 1 (Girls Soccer)
Brookland 3, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)
Riverside 7, Tuckerman 5 (Baseball)
Buffalo Island Central 4, St. Joseph 0 (Boys Soccer)
Melbourne 14, Midland 0 (Baseball)
Melbourne 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Rivercrest 13, Corning 9 (Baseball)
Viola 7, Concord 2 (Baseball)
Izard County 8, Calico Rock 6 (Softball)
Cedar Ridge 8, Salem 0 (Softball)
Midland 10, White County Central 0 (Softball)
Pangburn 22, Riverview 0 (Softball)
