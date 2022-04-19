Nurses frustrated with tax troubles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The men and women who worked long hours to save lives during the pandemic find out how much it is costing them.

During the pandemic, nurses put in extra time to keep patients healthy, with all those hours - some now owe thousands of dollars in taxes.

One nurse we talked to said her colleagues have spent months working double or triple their regular shifts, and now they are being hit with a bill.

“I think a lot of times nurses and other professions when you work a lot you want to see that money on your check, so when you don’t see that money, it’s discouraging,” said Alexis Murphy, travel nurse.

Contracts with travel nurse agencies pay more than local hospitals, but it also comes with more responsibility, like keeping up with tax changes in each state.

We also talked to a local nurse who said they had to pay $14,000 in extra taxes.

