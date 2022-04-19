Energy Alert
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were greeted Tuesday morning by additional police officers after someone threatened to “shoot up” their school.

According to a statement from an attorney representing the Paragould School District, police notified administrators on Monday, April 18, of an anonymous social media post that threatened “to shoot up Paragould High School.”

Captain Brad Snyder told Region 8 News that officers were dispatched to the campus Tuesday as a “precautionary measure.”

Snyder added that the preliminary investigation indicated the threat was “unsubstantiated.”

The school administration said investigators were trying to determine who made the post.

“The district encourages parents to speak with their children about the seriousness and potential consequences of making threats online, even as a joke,” Tuesday’s news release from PSD stated. “All threats are taken seriously and investigated.”

The statement also said “any students caught making threats may face possible criminal charges and expulsion from school.”

Anyone with information on this alleged threat should call the Paragould Police Department.

