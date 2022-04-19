Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor’s race

FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her gubernatorial campaign at a Colton's Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sanders’ campaign said they raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders continues to far outpace her rivals in fundraising and spending for her bid for Arkansas governor, the latest campaign finance reports show.

Sanders reported raising more than $680,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor by Friday’s deadline for monthly campaign finance reports. She faces former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn in next month’s Republican primary.

Sanders spent more than $834,000 during the month and reported having nearly $7.4 million on hand. Sanders has raised more than $14 million since announcing her candidacy last year, a record for a governor’s race in the state.

Sanders’ closest rival among the Democrats, Chris Jones, raised more than $120,000 in March and spent more than $213,000. Jones’ campaign reported having nearly $94,000 on hand.

Jones faces Anthony Bland, Jay Martin, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in next month’s Democratic primary.

Term limits bar Republican incumbent Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Parents are worried about new social media challenges.
TikTok trend worries parents and police

Latest News

The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank
Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most
Red Wolves continue spring practice Tuesday afternoon
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice
Red Wolves finished 3rd at Sun Belt Championship
Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship