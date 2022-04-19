TikTok trend worries parents and police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Do you remember ding dong ditch? Kids would knock on neighbors’ doors and run.

TikTokers are starting this backup, but parents are nervous about what might meet their kids on the other side of the door.

The “door kicking” challenge has also caught the eyes of law enforcement because it could become a safety issue.

“Every good or bad choice you make has consequences. And those consequences are going to be by that choice what it was, unfortunately,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.

The trend started in college dorm halls but has made it to neighborhoods and communities.

Officers warn parents to advise their kids not to join this challenge.

