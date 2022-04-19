TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to construction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Frequent travelers of I-555 in Jonesboro may need to rethink their plans for the next three weeks.

According to the city, work began on the interstate on Monday from Southwest Drive to Dan Avenue.

Lane closures as crews work on I-555. (Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)

Officials said crews will be conducting repairs to the bridge decks at Woodsprings road and Washington Avenue.

The city said the work will last three weeks and there will be a lane closure on Washington Avenue and Woodsprings Road as a result.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.