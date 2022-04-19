Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Uber drops mask mandate for riders, drivers

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The...
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The ride-sharing service has dropped its mask mandate.(Nam Y. Huh | (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Uber dropped its mask mandate for riders and drivers effective Tuesday, one day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national mask requirement for travel on planes and other public transportation.

“However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company announced on its website. “Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

As of Tuesday morning, Lyft’s website still says riders and drivers must follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19, “including wearing a face mask that covers your mouth and nose (as required by federal order). A mask is required even if you’ve been vaccinated.”

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

As a result of the judge’s decision Monday, the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration announced it will no longer enforce masking at airports while the CDC reviews the court order.

Most airlines, including Delta and United, have now switched to mask-optional policies.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” a spokesperson for the TSA said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Police investigate shooting
An EF-1 tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings as it moved through Dixie Wednesday.
Two tornado tracks confirmed in Wednesday storms
Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Brenda Mallory, the Biden administration's nominee for Chair of the Council on...
Biden administration finalizes rule restoring environmental review of big infrastructure projects
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for school shooting suspect’s parents
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize