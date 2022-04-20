April 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers and some thundershowers are likely today with temperatures staying below average

Warmer and dry weather comes in on Friday and Saturday!

Make sure you make some outdoor plans.

Storms roll back in late on Sunday, but most of the daytime will be nice. Good rain chances come in Sunday night into Monday

Weather forecast

News Headlines

Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most.

More signatures needed to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Missouri this November.

Mayflower High School student beaten, airlifted to hospital with head injury.

The recent bird flu outbreak is triggering many questions from people, including concerns over whether or not they should take down their bird feeders because it’s a potential health hazard.

Details on these stories and more

