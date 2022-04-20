Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

April 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers and some thundershowers are likely today with temperatures staying below average

Warmer and dry weather comes in on Friday and Saturday!

Make sure you make some outdoor plans.

Storms roll back in late on Sunday, but most of the daytime will be nice. Good rain chances come in Sunday night into Monday

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most.

More signatures needed to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Missouri this November.

Mayflower High School student beaten, airlifted to hospital with head injury.

The recent bird flu outbreak is triggering many questions from people, including concerns over whether or not they should take down their bird feeders because it’s a potential health hazard.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Parents are worried about new social media challenges.
TikTok trend worries parents and police

Latest News

Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)
Police say recent Amber Alert differs from most
Red Wolves continue spring practice Tuesday afternoon
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice
Red Wolves finished 3rd at Sun Belt Championship
Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship