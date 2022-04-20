Ark. man facing child molestation charge in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Arkansas man is accused of child molestation while in southeast Missouri over Easter weekend.

Zackary T. Gourley, 20, was charged with class B felony child molestation in the second degree.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an address on Sunday, April 17 regarding an alleged molestation of a juvenile victim from out of state, visiting family for the weekend.

It was alleged someone at the home, a non-family member, molested the juvenile early that morning.

Gourley was arrested and the prosecuting attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant with a $50,000 cash bond.

Deputies say he is currently in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

