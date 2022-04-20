Arkansas State football holding Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday

Entering its second season under head coach Butch Jones, the Arkansas State football team is set to hold its 2022 Pack Day spring game presented by JTown’s this Saturday, April 23, at 2:15 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The game will feature two teams in a competitive setting with the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense wearing black jerseys on one sideline and No. 2 offense and No. 1 defense in red jerseys on the other as they play four quarters of full-contact action.

While the players on each squad will be predetermined, the team’s leadership group will hold an “organizational draft” Wednesday in advance of the game. The unique aspect will allow each team to select their coaches, equipment personnel, trainers, athletics performance staff and others within the program.

Following the game, fans will be invited onto the field to visit with the coaching staff and student-athletes while getting autographs and taking photos.

Centennial Bank Stadium gates will open at 1:00 p.m. Gates 2, 5-9 and 11 will all be accessible, and there will be no admission charge. All tailgate areas will be open, and the Hijinx Kids Zone will be set up in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City on the west side of the stadium from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The activities will feature inflatables and outdoor games, and a balloon artist will also be performing.

Concessions will be available on the west concourse, and the A-State band and cheerleaders will be in attendance, adding to the traditional game-day atmosphere. Additionally, a DJ will be on site as part of the day’s entertainment, and the team shop on the west concourse will be open.

Former defensive end and All-Sun Belt Conference selection Joe Ozougwu will be recognized as Arkansas State’s 2021 Larry Lacewell MVP as well. The honor is issued annually to the team’s MVP, recognizing excellence on the field and in the classroom, leadership, integrity and commitment to teammates.

The Red Wolves will also present multiple team awards to players who have excelled during their spring camp. Three players will be recognized with “Consistency in Performance” honors, two with a “Most Improved” accolades and two with a “Program Leadership Award,” while one will receive A-State’s “Pack Performance Award” for consistent performance in the weight room and another the “4-6/A to B Award.”

Arkansas State will host Grambling State on Saturday, Sept. 3, in its 2022 season opener. Season football tickets are available for purchase, and the renewal period (June 15 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway.

Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets. They may also be purchased at the Spring Game as various seats for the upcoming season will be tagged as available. Red Wolves Foundation staff will be available to assist and answer questions, and a sales table will be located near the stadium’s main entrance.

