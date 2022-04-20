Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nice weather at The Vault on Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas State football kicked off their final week of spring practice. Butch Jones’ Red Wolves had a 2 plus hour session. Position battles continue on offense, defense, and special teams.

Coach liked what he saw from the scarlet & black: “Today’s the type of day that challenges your maturity as a football team. Do we have the maturity to show up today, and not look to Thursday which is a helmets practice, and then obviously Pack Day and the Spring Game on Saturday. I thought we started a little bit slow. We started with some competition with 2 point plays to kinda get us going. And then I felt like we got in the flow, we got into the rhythm of practice. Again it’s just learning that the habits you create in practice become gameday realities.”

We’re just 4 days away from the A-State Spring Game. It’s set for Saturday at 2:15pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.