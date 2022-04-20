Energy Alert
Business helps residents during storm

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many Lawrence County residents were left scrambling during last Friday’s storms which brought strong winds and hail. That’s when one business opened its doors.

“If I can help, I am going to,” said store manager Spencer Ponder. “That is just what we do in this town, the right thing.”

Ponder has worked at Barton’s in Walnut Ridge for 30 years, and when he heard the hail, he knew people were going to need help.

“I guess it was about nine to midnight helping people,” Ponder said. “We got their windows patched and supplies they needed to get through the night you might say.”

Customers like Jamey Sullens out of Hoxie were thankful for the help.

He said the retirement home there lost all its windows, so he was happy Barton’s was open.

“We had no option it was too late to travel and get something from any place else,” Sullens said. “Spencer and his wife coming up here and opening up the doors was a lifeline to many.”

Sullens has known Ponder for years, and he said this act was not surprising.

“We have come in here times before the store hours are open and get what we need, and if we need anything afterward, he’s just a phone call away,” he said. “He’s not just the manager of the store, but he’s a good friend of mine.”

Ponder said they probably helped over 300 people right after the storm, adding any other business in town would have done the same thing.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

