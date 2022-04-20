City to add electric vehicle charging stations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With electric vehicles becoming more of a valuable option as prices for gas increase, cities continue to increase their efforts to meet the demand.

The city of Jonesboro and City Water and Light is adding new two electric vehicle charging stations to the downtown area.

The stations will be located in a parking lot on Monroe and another parking lot on Madison Street.

Jonesboro CWL Energy Marketing Administrator Slade Mitchell said the costs to construct the stations will be mostly funded through a state rebate program.

People who use the charging stations will be charged at a “board-approved rate” per kilowatt-hour.

Mitchell added it has not been determined if the city will add more, but they will use the two stations to learn the usage pattern.

He mentioned there is not a concern of significant strains on the power grid, saying they will make adjustments over time if need be.

