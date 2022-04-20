Energy Alert
City chamber planning for the future

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce and the community came together to plan for the future of the city.

The last comprehensive city plan was done in 2003, according to Orion Planning and Design Firm.

The Chamber and firm’s plan will account for the next 20 years, or 2042.

Chamber CEO, Alisson Hestand, said community input is vital to the plan.

“The more community input we get, the better community we will create to live in,” she said. “It takes a lot of different people to make a community and what makes Paragould the friendly city and what we call the one and only downtown Paragould.”

Orion is still gathering information so they can bring something to the public.

