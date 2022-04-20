Class to get truck drivers on the road

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A five-week class at the Black River Technical College is getting people on the road with their pockets full.

The commercial driver’s license class gives students the license to drive an eighteen-wheeler, with three weeks dedicated to practicing their skills on the road.

Instructor Kenny Higginbotham drove a truck for 30 years, and he said it’s a field where you can make a stable living.

“I got students starting in the mid 30′s going all the way up, we had one guy making close to $120,000 a year,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to make a great living for yourself.”

Higginbotham added because it’s a growing field, there is always a need for more drivers.

“I’ve got probably, I don’t know, what... 10, 12 companies that call me weekly and say, ‘I need drivers, I need drivers’,” he said.

Eric Henderson is two weeks into the class. He said truck driving is something he has always thought about doing, but he wasn’t interested in a four-year degree.

“It was always something I was interested in,” Henderson said. “I like to travel so the university route was not for me.”

He added he never likes being in a large classroom and doing this course with only a couple of other people gives him the instruction he needs.

“I feel like I get more hands-on training, more one-on-one personal experience behind the wheel,” Henderson said. “That has been a part that I really enjoyed so far.”

The class gives students the opportunity to earn a competitive wage along with having no student debt over their heads.

On average, a truck driver in Randolph County earns around $50,000 a year. That’s far beyond the household median average of $37,000.

The class has become so popular that there is now a four-month waitlist to be enrolled.

The next opening BRTC has for the CDL program is not until September 2022.

