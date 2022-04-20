Clinton National Airport no longer requiring masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a federal judge voiding a national mask mandate for public transportation, the Clinton National Airport is saying goodbye to the masks.

The airport made the announcement Tuesday that they would no longer require masks to be worn inside the facility.

Meanwhile, Rock Region Metro has also lifted its mask mandate, saying it would be more difficult for employees.

“Striking it down means there will be new challenges that employees will have to deal with on a daily basis for enforcing a mask mandate on public transportation,” Becca Green, Director of Public Engagement for Rock Region Metro, said.

Green said if cases were to spike, they would revisit their policy.

