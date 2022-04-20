Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Department of Justice finds conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary inadequate

Department of Justice finds conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary inadequate
Department of Justice finds conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary inadequate(WLBT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Department of Justice revealed inadequate conditions for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman.

The DOJ’s investigation began in February of 2020 and the department believes that Mississippi routinely violated the constitutional rights of inmates at Parchman specifically by:

  • Failing to provide adequate mental health treatment to people with serious mental health needs
  • Failing to take sufficient suicide prevention measures to protect people at risk of self-harm
  • Subjecting people to prolonged isolation in solitary confinement in egregious conditions that place their physical and mental health at substantial risk of serious harm
  • Failing to protect incarcerated people from violence at the hands of other incarcerated people

“The Constitution guarantees that all people incarcerated in jails and prisons are treated humanely, that reasonable measures are taken to keep them safe, and that they receive necessary mental health care, treatment, and services to address their needs,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “Our investigation uncovered evidence of systemic violations that have generated a violent and unsafe environment for people incarcerated at Parchman. We are committed to taking action that will ensure the safety of all people held at Parchman and other state prison facilities. We look forward to working with state officials to institute comprehensive reforms.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

Latest News

Thousands gathered to advocate for Pro Life.
Thousands gather at Capitol for March for Life rally
A Jesus mural has survived a church fire in Chicago.
Mural of Jesus survives church fire
Texarkana police warns people to not drive under the influence of marijuana on 4/20
Zackary T. Gourley, 20, was charged with class B felony child molestation in the second degree.
Ark. man facing child molestation charge in Cape Girardeau Co.