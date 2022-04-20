Energy Alert
Despite struggles, food bank hosts distribution event

Gas prices may keep potential recipients away
Volunteers hand out food in the rain in Craighead County.
Volunteers hand out food in the rain in Craighead County.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas braved the elements Wednesday morning to make sure people in Craighead County got fed.

The food bank held its quarterly commodity distribution event at Parker Park Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro.

Despite the rain, volunteers pitched in to provide meals for those in need.

“This is just very important because it’s one more family that’s not going to go hungry or be short another meal because of events like this,” said volunteer Sabrina Dinger.

Several of the volunteers were from the “In His Wings” rehabilitation program. For them, the event was a way to give back.

With food and gas prices on the rise across the country, the food bank anticipated a large turnout, but the economic struggles may have actually kept some potential recipients away from the event.

“Gas has gone up, everything is higher. So, you think you would see more people,” said Keith Livesay, USDA coordinator for the food bank. “Now it’s been busy today, but I’ve also heard some people aren’t getting out because gas is so high.”

He said the food bank is still struggling with supply issues, but the best way to donate may not be what you think. Though food donations are important and needed now more than ever, monetary donations provide more meals to more families in need.

“For every dollar donated they can provide four meals,” Livesay said. “Monetary donations actually go further than donated meals because we have resources where we can get the food cheaper.”

Still, the food bank is suffering shortages in its pantry.

“The donated foodstuff, we could use a lot more. There are a lot of empty shelves in the warehouse right now,” Livesay said.

The food bank serves all of Northeast Arkansas. To donate, visit their website at FoodBankOfNEA.org, call them at (870) 932-3663, or visit them in person at 3414 One Place in Jonesboro.

