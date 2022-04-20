Energy Alert
Detention center purchase to expand bed capacity

A social media post said with the final approval of the Board of Corrections, the Batesville...
A social media post said with the final approval of the Board of Corrections, the Batesville center's capacity will be expanded to 150 beds.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced they closed the purchase of the former White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville, officials said Tuesday.

A social media post said with the final approval of the Board of Corrections, the Batesville center’s capacity will be expanded to 150 beds.

Officials said the expansion will allow the Division of Community Correction to provide a minimum of 600 parole violators per year with additional services and other interventions.

