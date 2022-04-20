Detention center purchase to expand bed capacity

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced they closed the purchase of the former White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville, officials said Tuesday.

A social media post said with the final approval of the Board of Corrections, the Batesville center’s capacity will be expanded to 150 beds.

Officials said the expansion will allow the Division of Community Correction to provide a minimum of 600 parole violators per year with additional services and other interventions.

