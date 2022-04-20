Energy Alert
Football Friday Night coaching carousel spinning in 2022

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night will look a lot different in 2022. We’ll have new look conferences and new coaches in new places.

The FFN Coaching Carousel is spinning. We’ll update this post whenever there’s new changes around NEA & SEMO.

Batesville

- Dave King retiring

- New head coach: TBA

Brookland

- Eric Munoz hired at Rogers Heritage

- New head coach: TBA

Newport

- Mark Hindsley stepped down (new dean of students at Newport Elementary)

- New head coach: Brian Reardon

Southside

- Brian Reardon hired at Newport

- New head coach: Kenny Simpson

McCrory

- Chris Kennon stepped down

- New head coach: TBA

Melbourne

- Casey Moreland stepped down

- New head coach: Stu Smith

Augusta

- Kenyon Miller stepped down (new Newport assistant principal)

- New head coach: TBA

