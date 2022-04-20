Football Friday Night coaching carousel spinning in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night will look a lot different in 2022. We’ll have new look conferences and new coaches in new places.
The FFN Coaching Carousel is spinning. We’ll update this post whenever there’s new changes around NEA & SEMO.
Batesville
- New head coach: TBA
Brookland
- Eric Munoz hired at Rogers Heritage
- New head coach: TBA
Newport
- Mark Hindsley stepped down (new dean of students at Newport Elementary)
- New head coach: Brian Reardon
Southside
- Brian Reardon hired at Newport
- New head coach: Kenny Simpson
McCrory
- New head coach: TBA
Melbourne
- Casey Moreland stepped down
- New head coach: Stu Smith
Augusta
- Kenyon Miller stepped down (new Newport assistant principal)
- New head coach: TBA
