Former Miami (OH) QB AJ Mayer commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another quarterback with FBS experience.

AJ Mayer committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He appeared in 13 games over 3 seasons at Miami of Ohio.

I am excited to say that I have committed to Arkansas State University! #WolvesUp🤘 @CoachButchJones @CoachHeck_ pic.twitter.com/Qyzyh6iB34 — AJ Mayer (@ajm36640) April 19, 2022

The Kentucky native got extensive playing time with the Redhawks in 2021. Mayer threw for 946 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. His best game was a 229 yard, 3 TD performance on October 16th vs. Akron.

He’s a grad transfer with 2 seasons of eligibility.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- DL Terry Hampton

