Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Miami (OH) QB AJ Mayer commits to Arkansas State

Former Miami (OH) quarterback AJ Mayer committed to Arkansas State football.
Former Miami (OH) quarterback AJ Mayer committed to Arkansas State football.(Source: Miami Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another quarterback with FBS experience.

AJ Mayer committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He appeared in 13 games over 3 seasons at Miami of Ohio.

The Kentucky native got extensive playing time with the Redhawks in 2021. Mayer threw for 946 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. His best game was a 229 yard, 3 TD performance on October 16th vs. Akron.

He’s a grad transfer with 2 seasons of eligibility.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- DL Terry Hampton

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

Latest News

The Red Wolves continued spring practice Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas State football holding Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday
Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)
Diamond Hogs win their 16th straight midweek game.
No. 2 Arkansas uses five spot in seventh inning to beat Arkansas State 10-1
Red Wolves continue spring practice Tuesday afternoon
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice