Former Miami (OH) QB AJ Mayer commits to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another quarterback with FBS experience.
AJ Mayer committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He appeared in 13 games over 3 seasons at Miami of Ohio.
The Kentucky native got extensive playing time with the Redhawks in 2021. Mayer threw for 946 yards and 6 touchdowns in 7 games. His best game was a 229 yard, 3 TD performance on October 16th vs. Akron.
He’s a grad transfer with 2 seasons of eligibility.
Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)
Arrivals
- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))
- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)
- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)
- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)
- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)
- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)
- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)
- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)
Departures
- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)
- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)
- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)
- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)
- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)
- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)
- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)
- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)
- S Detravion Green (UCA)
- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)
In Portal
- DL Terry Hampton
