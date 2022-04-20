‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ opens this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Stephen Sondheim has been called a musical genius and his composing ability is part of “A Funny Thing That Happened on the Way to the Forum” this Friday through Monday at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe, in Jonesboro.

Michael Wewers, executive director of the Jonesboro Foundation of Arts, joined us on Midday Wednesday to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming production.

“It is a laugh-out-loud, loud production,” he said of the musical comedy.

Set in Roman times, it tells the story of a slave owner who tries to win the hand of a fair maiden.

“But it really takes some twists and turns in there, and it’s very, very funny,” Wewers said.

The cast features some very familiar faces and names along with some budding stars.

The show kicks off Friday, April 22, with a 7:30 p.m. performance. Other showtimes include:

Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m.

Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the floor and lower balcony are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, children, military, and A-State students. Upper balcony tickets cost $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, children, military, and A-State students. Monday’s performance is “pay what you can admission.”

Tickets can be purchased at foajonesboro.org or by calling the theater box office at 870-935-2726.

