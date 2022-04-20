Grizz win 124-96 over T’wolves, fans have high hopes for more playoff victories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Tuesday’s NBA Playoff game, Memphis Grizzlies fans packed FedExForum to root for their home team.

It was a much different sight than Saturday’s game, the difference being a weekend and a weekday, but the same amount of crowd had the same amount of energy for the Grizz.

“Grizzly Nation, stand up baby!” yelled Jerome Curry as he was heading into the Forum.

“This is 901. The Grizzlies must represent. We came to do the dang thing,” Bernita Flynn said.

“I think Ja has got the city hype,” Piere Lebron said. “Everybody’s feeling it; everybody’s loving it, now more than ever.”

Fans are rolling into the plaza outside the @FedExForum on this BEAUTIFUL Tuesday evening. Tip-off is in just over an hour! Let’s even the series!! @memgrizz @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/K5XNkSWkh9 — Parker King (@King_Reports) April 19, 2022

The Grizzlies fought hard to defeat the Timberwolves in Game 2, tying the series 1-1.

“We got smacked in the mouth. We got embarrassed on national TV,” Curry said. “We’re M-town, mane. We’re coming back.”

With a win Tuesday night, fans have high hopes that the next round of the playoffs is still possible.

“That’s all it was. It’s just first-game jitters,” Loreal Lebron said.

“It’s a statement night, let them know that ‘Hey! We’re for real,’” Willie Flynn said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win, but we don’t want to go down 2-0. We definitely don’t want to go down 2-0,” said Alvin Thomas, “I believe if the Grizzlies did lose this game, we could still win four more games.”

Action News 5 is sending a team to Minneapolis to bring you the latest on Grizzlies basketball for games 3 & 4.

