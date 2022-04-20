Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Grizz win 124-96 over T’wolves, fans have high hopes for more playoff victories

Despite a season finale loss to the Celtics, excitement for Memphis fans has never been higher...
Despite a season finale loss to the Celtics, excitement for Memphis fans has never been higher as the Grizzlies nation is prepped for a deep run in the playoffs.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Tuesday’s NBA Playoff game, Memphis Grizzlies fans packed FedExForum to root for their home team.

It was a much different sight than Saturday’s game, the difference being a weekend and a weekday, but the same amount of crowd had the same amount of energy for the Grizz.

“Grizzly Nation, stand up baby!” yelled Jerome Curry as he was heading into the Forum.

“This is 901. The Grizzlies must represent. We came to do the dang thing,” Bernita Flynn said.

“I think Ja has got the city hype,” Piere Lebron said. “Everybody’s feeling it; everybody’s loving it, now more than ever.”

The Grizzlies fought hard to defeat the Timberwolves in Game 2, tying the series 1-1.

“We got smacked in the mouth. We got embarrassed on national TV,” Curry said. “We’re M-town, mane. We’re coming back.”

With a win Tuesday night, fans have high hopes that the next round of the playoffs is still possible.

“That’s all it was. It’s just first-game jitters,” Loreal Lebron said.

“It’s a statement night, let them know that ‘Hey! We’re for real,’” Willie Flynn said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win, but we don’t want to go down 2-0. We definitely don’t want to go down 2-0,” said Alvin Thomas, “I believe if the Grizzlies did lose this game, we could still win four more games.”

Action News 5 is sending a team to Minneapolis to bring you the latest on Grizzlies basketball for games 3 & 4.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat
Parents are worried about new social media challenges.
TikTok trend worries parents and police

Latest News

A deputy told Region 8 News the body was found under “unnatural circumstances” and called the...
‘Unnatural circumstances’ surrounding body found in submerged vehicle
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
A Missouri bill passed by the state House on Tuesday would put restrictions on how race is...
Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school
The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank
Red Wolves fall, 10-1
Arkansas State baseball falls to #2 Arkansas 10-1 (4/19/22)