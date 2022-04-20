Energy Alert
Hayti Fire Department acquires new truck and tank

The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.
The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck.(Hayti Fire Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hayti Fire Department has a new truck and tank.

“We have been short a tanker for a few months and have really anticipated the arrival of the new apparatus,” Chief Glen Whitener said.

In a statement on Facebook, the Hayti Fire Department has replaced the “very first tanker that Hayti had.”

This Freightliner truck and custom built stainless tank and bed arrived on Wednesday April 13, 2022 to take the place of the truck and tank built in the 1970s.

It has been a two year or so project but Hayti Fire Department finally took delivery of a brand new Freightliner truck...

Posted by Hayti Fire Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The truck was designed in a cost-efficient way by members of the fire dept.

The truck was acquired with contributions from the city and fire department.

