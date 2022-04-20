Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases

Missouri Senate.
Missouri Senate.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of proposed constitutional amendments approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

One proposal would authorize laws limiting the amount by which property values could be increased when being reassessed.

Another proposal would allow counties to adopt ordinances exempting people age 65 and older from increases in assessments used to figure their residential property taxes, beginning in 2023. That measure also would allow counties to tailor their property tax breaks only for seniors with certain income levels.

While setting broad parameters for property tax breaks, the measures leave the specific details to be filled in by state or local officials.

Both measures now advance to the House. If approved there, they would go before voters in a statewide election later this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs left work at Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at...
Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
15-year-old accused in Monday night homicide
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Monday morning,...
Driver killed in head-on crash
In addition to their school resource officer, students at one Northeast Arkansas campus were...
Police, school district investigating shooting threat

Latest News

A news release stated an Arkansas resident received a shipment of firearm components in May...
Man sentenced for trafficking firearm parts to Mexican Cartel
Video surveillance showed Case walking from a nearby alley into Cash and Carry Liquor asking...
“Longest 24 hours of our lives”: Family relieved after teen found
Haley Cotrell says while her son attended KidSPOT-Trumann, he came home with several bruises....
More parents speak out against daycare following abuse allegations
The city of Jonesboro and City Water and Light is adding new two electric vehicle charging...
City gets new electric vehicle charging stations
Football making spring practice & recruiting headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Offensive line taking strides in spring, Miami (OH) QB AJ Mayer is newest commit