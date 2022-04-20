Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/19/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tuesday was headlined by a 5A East baseball showdown. Jonesboro hosted Greene County Tech in a battle atop the conference standings.

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/19/22)

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 2 (6th - Baseball)

Jonesboro 14, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 19, Pocahontas 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 15, Pocahontas 1 (Baseball)

Trumann 20, Blytheville 1 (Softball)

Trumann 13, Blytheville 2 (Softball)

Walnut Ridge 1, Manila 0 (Baseball)

Walnut Ridge 13, Piggott 3 (Softball)

Walnut Ridge 14, Piggott 2 (Softball)

Rivercrest 5, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)

Rector 8, BIC 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 7, Tuckerman 5 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 11, Salem 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 6, Midland 1 (Softball)

Newport 14, Mountain View 3 (Softball)

Mammoth Spring 10, Maynard 0 (Baseball)

White County Central 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3 (Baseball)

