NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/19/22)
Tuesday was headlined by a 5A East baseball showdown. Jonesboro hosted Greene County Tech in a battle atop the conference standings.
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/19/22)
Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 2 (6th - Baseball)
Jonesboro 14, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 19, Pocahontas 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 15, Pocahontas 1 (Baseball)
Trumann 20, Blytheville 1 (Softball)
Trumann 13, Blytheville 2 (Softball)
Walnut Ridge 1, Manila 0 (Baseball)
Walnut Ridge 13, Piggott 3 (Softball)
Walnut Ridge 14, Piggott 2 (Softball)
Rivercrest 5, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)
Rector 8, BIC 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 7, Tuckerman 5 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 11, Salem 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 6, Midland 1 (Softball)
Newport 14, Mountain View 3 (Softball)
Mammoth Spring 10, Maynard 0 (Baseball)
White County Central 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3 (Baseball)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.