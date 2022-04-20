New steel mill coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Another steel mill is coming to the Natural State, and with it, comes new opportunities.

W&W|AFCO announced on Wednesday its expansion to Little Rock, which will add 115 new jobs and an $18.7 million investment.

According to a press release, the steel fabrication facility will be located at the former LM Wind Power building at the Port of Little Rock.

The facility will produce steel used in bridges and commercial buildings.

W&W|AFCO Steel has four other locations in Arkansas with three in Little Rock, employing 400 Arkansans.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the company has been a key business partner for the natural state

“Much of Little Rock’s commercial buildings were built with AFCO steel,” he said, “I’m thrilled to see that a company that has invested so much in our community continues to prosper.”

W&W|AFCO steel has been used in projects like the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York, and the Big Rock Interchange in Little Rock.

